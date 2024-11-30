Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 197,667 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 824,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,667 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $145,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 794.1% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 115.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Owens Corning by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,443.50. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $213.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Owens Corning from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OC

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $206.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $132.62 and a 1 year high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.27.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.33. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.