Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,224,623 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.11% of Uber Technologies worth $167,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aragon Global Management LP boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aragon Global Management LP now owns 306,850 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.5% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 659,518 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $49,501,000 after buying an additional 88,153 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,111,052 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $158,667,000 after acquiring an additional 198,791 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 23.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average is $71.24. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.