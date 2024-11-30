Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $123.18 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 84,369 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.77% of United Therapeutics worth $123,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 510 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.63, for a total transaction of $192,081.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,115.25. This trade represents a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.36, for a total value of $2,828,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,485,785.60. The trade was a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,227 shares of company stock valued at $47,398,820 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on UTHR. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.86.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $370.49 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $417.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $367.42 and a 200-day moving average of $334.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

