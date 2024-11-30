Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,054 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.07% of Home Depot worth $280,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $429.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $308.59 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

