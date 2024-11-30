Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Plans GBX 5 Dividend

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 29th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Caffyns Trading Up 5.6 %
LON:CFYN opened at GBX 449 ($5.72) on Friday. Caffyns has a fifty-two week low of GBX 400 ($5.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 600 ($7.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.26 million, a PE ratio of -1,020.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 443.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 456.88.
About Caffyns
