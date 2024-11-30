Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) Plans GBX 5 Dividend

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 29th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Caffyns Trading Up 5.6 %

LON:CFYN opened at GBX 449 ($5.72) on Friday. Caffyns has a fifty-two week low of GBX 400 ($5.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 600 ($7.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.26 million, a PE ratio of -1,020.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 443.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 456.88.

Get Caffyns alerts:

About Caffyns

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo.

Receive News & Ratings for Caffyns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caffyns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.