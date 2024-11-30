Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Update

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the October 31st total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cadeler A/S Price Performance

Cadeler A/S stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. Cadeler A/S has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $7.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

