Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU) Insider David Maxwell Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU – Get Free Report) insider David Maxwell acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$44,000.00 ($28,571.43).
Buru Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 3.18.
Buru Energy Company Profile
