Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU) Insider David Maxwell Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU – Get Free Report) insider David Maxwell acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$44,000.00 ($28,571.43).

Buru Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Buru Energy Company Profile

Buru Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Western Australia. The company operates through Oil Production, Exploration, and Energy Transition segments. It holds interests in a portfolio of petroleum exploration permits and licenses for conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon resources, carbon capture, and storage and battery minerals exploration located in Canning Basin in the southwest Kimberley region of Western Australia where it owns and operates 100% of the conventional gas and condensate discovery at Rafael 1.

