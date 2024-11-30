Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BURL. Barclays upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.69.

NYSE BURL opened at $282.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.68 and its 200-day moving average is $249.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 178.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 928.6% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $1,101,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $2,851,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

