Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Down 27.5% in November

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the October 31st total of 255,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Bullfrog AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BFRG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,323. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.11. Bullfrog AI has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bullfrog AI news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 14,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $38,173.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,478,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,566,808.65. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $82,989. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BFRG Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of Bullfrog AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

