Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BCFree Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $88.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $95.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BC. Northcoast Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brunswick

Brunswick Price Performance

BC stock opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.79. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $1,911,562.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,142,760.68. The trade was a 8.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $29,349.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,225.83. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,176. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 102.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $19,304,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 292.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 12.3% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

