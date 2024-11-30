Brooklyn Investment Group Takes $43,000 Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in U. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 4.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 31.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 28.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 343.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 8.2% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.35.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $24.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $43.54.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In related news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $536,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,579,617.31. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Barrysmith sold 8,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $197,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 454,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,633.08. The trade was a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 554,381 shares of company stock worth $10,631,723. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.