Brooklyn Investment Group Purchases New Shares in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 346 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the second quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in THOR Industries by 2,050.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 548.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

THOR Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of THO stock opened at $111.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.51. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,905 shares in the company, valued at $15,169,075. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.