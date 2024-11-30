Brooklyn Investment Group Makes New $55,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $71.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.16, a PEG ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.77. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $141.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $154.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.