Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of BPYPN stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
