Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
BPYPP stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $18.20.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
