Brokerages Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Price Target at $62.88

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.88.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey
W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:WPC opened at $57.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.20. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.43 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.
W. P. Carey Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.80%.
About W. P. Carey
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.
See Also
