Brokerages Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Price Target at $62.88

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 247.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 41.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.7% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,481,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 69.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $57.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.20. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.43 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.80%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

