Brokerages Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Target Price at $42.27

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.27.

URBN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,721 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,736,000 after purchasing an additional 382,135 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 62,583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 96.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

URBN stock opened at $48.73 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

