BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 44,003 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,003 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $43,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,899 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,482,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,869,171,000 after buying an additional 672,244 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,676,957,000 after purchasing an additional 501,969 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,122,772,000 after buying an additional 629,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,021,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.56.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVX opened at $161.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.61. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.65%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

