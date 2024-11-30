BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 175,692 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,511,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 175,692 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 1.1% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Canadian National Railway worth $176,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 738.7% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.86.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $111.65 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $105.28 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.70.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.6108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

