BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 299,354 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,605,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,354 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Grab were worth $32,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRAB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 18.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,243,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,309 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth $2,757,000. Caz Investments LP increased its holdings in Grab by 100.0% in the third quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 3,700,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after buying an additional 1,850,116 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Grab in the third quarter valued at $22,434,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Grab in the third quarter valued at $1,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRAB opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 0.81. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.72.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.40 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRAB shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, China Renaissance lowered shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

