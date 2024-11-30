Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 4,774 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Primerica were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRI. Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 83.1% in the third quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 77,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,431,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $303.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.08. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.76 and a 52 week high of $307.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.83.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.87. Primerica had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $774.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total transaction of $507,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,081.35. This trade represents a 11.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $903,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,942,728.94. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

