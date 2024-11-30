Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 126,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Viper Energy by 328.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 962.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

VNOM stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.90. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

