Bridgewater Associates LP Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 5.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $1,288,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $2,278,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 70.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $396.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.00.

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 12,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total value of $4,682,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,498 shares in the company, valued at $41,553,389.64. The trade was a 10.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,220. This trade represents a 32.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,200 shares of company stock worth $15,431,250. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FIX stock opened at $493.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.83 and a 1 year high of $510.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.72.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

