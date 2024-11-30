Bridgewater Associates LP Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,036 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.09% of ExlService worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 164.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ExlService by 2,827.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ExlService by 28.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 29.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other ExlService news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $160,562.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,249. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $4,145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,290,240 shares in the company, valued at $53,480,448. This represents a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,458 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,514 in the last 90 days. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. ExlService’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Read More

