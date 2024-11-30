BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $32.35 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1,094.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 366,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 335,493 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Five Below were worth $32,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,151,000 after buying an additional 72,020 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Five Below by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,991,000 after acquiring an additional 769,980 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,272,000 after purchasing an additional 180,902 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 51.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 605,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,003,000 after purchasing an additional 207,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 39.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,034,000 after buying an additional 167,330 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVE opened at $92.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.51 and a 200-day moving average of $96.06. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $216.18. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.95 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.05.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

