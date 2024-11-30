BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 798,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $27,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 50,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

