BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,362 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IJR opened at $126.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.55 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

