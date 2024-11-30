BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 12,859 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $24,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $12,659,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $407.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $380.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.10. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $232.29 and a 12 month high of $409.03.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Stephens upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.18.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

