BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZDM – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$29.47 and last traded at C$29.43. Approximately 3,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 8,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.41.
BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.77.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.