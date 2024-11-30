Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,571 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $180,656.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,432.11. The trade was a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $280,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,439,610.10. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,098 over the last three months. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Smartsheet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of research firms have commented on SMAR. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
