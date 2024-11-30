BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,964,250,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PG&E by 17.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,910,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998,472 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,839,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,496,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604,396 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,679,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2,850.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,946,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,986,000 after buying an additional 1,880,542 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCG. Bank of America started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. PG&E had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

