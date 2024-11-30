bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.03.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLUE. Bank of America downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

BLUE stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 322.46% and a negative net margin of 565.74%. The business had revenue of $18.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 65,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,081 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 77.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 94,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in bluebird bio by 113.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

