BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Up 138.2% in November

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, an increase of 138.2% from the October 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BTZ traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 166,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,369. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.84. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Creekside Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

