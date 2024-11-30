BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $66.03 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.23). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $350,300.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,490.33. This trade represents a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $48,527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,858.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,470,000 after purchasing an additional 616,301 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,116,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11,107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 349,329 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,477,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

