BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells $15,803.20 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $15,803.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,235.20. This trade represents a 0.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 12th, Troy Wichterman sold 147 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,849.93.
- On Wednesday, October 30th, Troy Wichterman sold 894 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $20,696.10.
- On Monday, September 16th, Troy Wichterman sold 611 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $15,348.32.
BLFS stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $27.47. 200,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,973. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.88.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
