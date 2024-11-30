BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells $15,803.20 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $15,803.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,235.20. This trade represents a 0.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, November 12th, Troy Wichterman sold 147 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,849.93.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Troy Wichterman sold 894 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $20,696.10.

On Monday, September 16th, Troy Wichterman sold 611 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $15,348.32.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

BLFS stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $27.47. 200,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,973. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,208,000 after purchasing an additional 296,727 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 33,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 190,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 56,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BioLife Solutions

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.