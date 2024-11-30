BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Down 82.4% in November

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,700 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the October 31st total of 865,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BIO-key International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKYI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 19,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,972. BIO-key International has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

