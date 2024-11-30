Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Down 57.8% in November

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the October 31st total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 201.0 days.
Billerud AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BLRDF opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. Billerud AB has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $11.29.
Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile
