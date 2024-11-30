Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari Buys 2,422 Shares of Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $328.07 per share, for a total transaction of $794,585.54. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,445,555.78. This trade represents a 0.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 22nd, Sardar Biglari purchased 384 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $207.95 per share, with a total value of $79,852.80.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Sardar Biglari purchased 857 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $210.96 per share, for a total transaction of $180,792.72.
- On Monday, November 18th, Sardar Biglari acquired 5,145 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.96 per share, with a total value of $1,239,739.20.
- On Thursday, November 14th, Sardar Biglari bought 4,663 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $328.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,531,702.24.
- On Tuesday, November 12th, Sardar Biglari purchased 4,994 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $247.33 per share, with a total value of $1,235,166.02.
NYSE BH opened at $210.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $479.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.03. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.20 and a 52-week high of $219.00.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.
