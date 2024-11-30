Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari Buys 2,422 Shares of Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $328.07 per share, for a total transaction of $794,585.54. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,445,555.78. This trade represents a 0.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Biglari alerts:

On Friday, November 22nd, Sardar Biglari purchased 384 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $207.95 per share, with a total value of $79,852.80.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Sardar Biglari purchased 857 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $210.96 per share, for a total transaction of $180,792.72.

On Monday, November 18th, Sardar Biglari acquired 5,145 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $240.96 per share, with a total value of $1,239,739.20.

On Thursday, November 14th, Sardar Biglari bought 4,663 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $328.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,531,702.24.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Sardar Biglari purchased 4,994 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $247.33 per share, with a total value of $1,235,166.02.

Biglari Price Performance

NYSE BH opened at $210.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $479.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.03. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.20 and a 52-week high of $219.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Biglari during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 78.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 40.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Biglari by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Biglari by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Biglari

Biglari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.