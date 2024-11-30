Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Best Buy Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE BBY opened at $90.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.17. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 64.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 190.9% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 632.1% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 53.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

