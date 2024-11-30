BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 128113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

BB Seguridade Participações Trading Down 2.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $474.21 million during the quarter. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 77.88% and a net margin of 84.97%. On average, research analysts expect that BB Seguridade Participações S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

