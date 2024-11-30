Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at TD Securities

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $21.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Barrick Gold by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,163 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,659 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,085 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 42,973 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,890 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

