Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

BANR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Banner from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler set a $67.00 price target on Banner in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Banner from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,500 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $113,445.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,876.84. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Banner by 287.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 60.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $74.59 on Friday. Banner has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.95 million. Banner had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Banner will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

