Bank of Montreal Can Sells 258 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in UDR were worth $19,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.85. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 459.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

