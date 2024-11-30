Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $27,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFLV. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Shares of DFLV stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.11. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

