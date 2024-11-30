Bank of Montreal Can Has $20.54 Million Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 2,456.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,871 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.35% of Acadia Healthcare worth $20,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after purchasing an additional 29,936 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 36.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 72,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.79. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.