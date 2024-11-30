BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BAB Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BABB opened at $0.80 on Friday. BAB has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 15.28%.

BAB Announces Dividend

About BAB

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. BAB’s payout ratio is 57.15%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

