AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) and Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) Head-To-Head Survey

Allurion Technologies and AVITA Medical are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Allurion Technologies and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allurion Technologies -71.24% N/A -56.75% AVITA Medical -95.47% -194.69% -60.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allurion Technologies and AVITA Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allurion Technologies $53.47 million 0.46 -$80.61 million ($0.48) -0.79 AVITA Medical $50.14 million 6.70 -$35.38 million ($2.23) -5.75

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AVITA Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allurion Technologies. AVITA Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allurion Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

21.4% of Allurion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Allurion Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allurion Technologies and AVITA Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allurion Technologies 0 1 3 1 3.00 AVITA Medical 0 2 1 0 2.33

Allurion Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $2.88, suggesting a potential upside of 656.58%. AVITA Medical has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.71%. Given Allurion Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allurion Technologies is more favorable than AVITA Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Allurion Technologies has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allurion Technologies beats AVITA Medical on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies Inc. focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite. Allurion Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions. It develops RECELL GO to control the manual process of disaggregation, filtration, and soak time. The company was formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. AVITA Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

