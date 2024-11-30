Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Update

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Austal Price Performance
Shares of Austal stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Austal has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.
About Austal
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Austal
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Austal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.