Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Update

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Austal Price Performance

Shares of Austal stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. Austal has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.

About Austal

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

