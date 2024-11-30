Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 2500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Aton Resources Trading Down 8.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$20.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Aton Resources Company Profile

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and base metal deposits. Aton Resources Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

