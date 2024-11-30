Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Short Interest Update

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Atlas stock remained flat at $25.08 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. Atlas has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

