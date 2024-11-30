Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Short Interest Update

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Atlas Price Performance
Shares of Atlas stock remained flat at $25.08 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. Atlas has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $25.90.
Atlas Company Profile
